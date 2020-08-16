1/1
Serena Rose PACELLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Serena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PACELLA - Serena Rose
Unexpectedly August 1, 2020, age 18. Beloved daughter of Dante and Jennifer (Limoncelli) Pacella; dear sister of Chiara Theresa, Angelina Julia, and Dante Pasquale; granddaughter of Dante Sr. (predeceased) and Kathleen (Daly) Pacella, Pasquale and Jacqueline (Schultz) Limoncelli; beloved niece of Anthony (Kathleen) Pacella, Andrea (Nathan) Padgett, Angela Marie (Kevin) Cannon, Jeffery Daly, Stephanie (Michael) Vealey, Amy (Joel) Fiorello; also survived by many loving cousins and dear friends. No prior visitations. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BRIAN SMITH FUNERAL HOME, in Keyser, WV. Serena possessed a lifelong passion towards protecting animal rights and maintaining a clean and safe environment. If desired to support Serena's passions, memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Allies (www.alleycat.org) or to Pollinator Partnership (pollinator.org/donate). Online condolences may be emailed to smithfuneralhomes@yahoo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved