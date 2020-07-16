1/1
Sharon A. (Bechtloff) SURIANI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SURIANI - Sharon A.
(nee Bechtloff)
July 13, 2020, age 71. Beloved wife of Joseph; dear mother of Amanda (Dennis) Kindelan and Michael Suriani; cherished grandmother of Katrina and Kiera; sister of Robert and Kevin (Joanne) Bechtloff; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Saturday 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Sharon was a retired teacher at Maryvale School District. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.org/donations. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 681-7078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved