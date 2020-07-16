SURIANI - Sharon A.
(nee Bechtloff)
July 13, 2020, age 71. Beloved wife of Joseph; dear mother of Amanda (Dennis) Kindelan and Michael Suriani; cherished grandmother of Katrina and Kiera; sister of Robert and Kevin (Joanne) Bechtloff; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Saturday 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Sharon was a retired teacher at Maryvale School District. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.org/donations
