YEA - Sharon A. (nee Kraft)
August 11, 2020, age 67. Beloved wife of Kenneth Yea; loving mother of Chandel Yea, Ashley Yea and Ronald Mack; cherished grandmother of nine; caring step-daughter of Betty Kraft; dear sister of Janice (Edwin) Johnson, Sally Chirio, Herbert Kraft, Kathleen Kraft, Glenn (Kelly) Zulka, Christopher (Shannon) Kraft and predeceased by the late Kevin Zulka and Jeffery Kraft; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 5-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheekowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.