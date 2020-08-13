1/1
Sharon A. (Kraft) YEA
YEA - Sharon A. (nee Kraft)
August 11, 2020, age 67. Beloved wife of Kenneth Yea; loving mother of Chandel Yea, Ashley Yea and Ronald Mack; cherished grandmother of nine; caring step-daughter of Betty Kraft; dear sister of Janice (Edwin) Johnson, Sally Chirio, Herbert Kraft, Kathleen Kraft, Glenn (Kelly) Zulka, Christopher (Shannon) Kraft and predeceased by the late Kevin Zulka and Jeffery Kraft; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 5-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheekowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Urban-Amigone Funeral Home
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14225
(716) 632-1558
