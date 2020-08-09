BATES - Sharon J. (nee Butsch)
August 7, 2020, age 76, beloved wife of the late David J. Bates; loving mother of Jeffrey J. (Misty Burkhart) Bates and Michelle L. (Joseph Buckle) Bates; loving grandmother of Ashley, Natalie, and Nicholas; dear sister of Maureen (Lee) Augustyn Hare and predeceased by Ronald Butsch and Beverly Richards; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share memories and condolences on Sharon's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com