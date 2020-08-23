1/1
Sharon R. (Wisniewski) DiMASCIO
DiMASCIO - Sharon R.
(nee Wisniewski)
August 19, 2020, age 69, of Buffalo, NY. Dearest mother of Andrew (Susan) Dylan, Nicholas (Erika) DiMascio and Anthony (Maria) DiMascio; dear grandmother of Evan and Bradley; daughter of the late Max and Sophie (nee Szmanda) Wisniewski; sister of late Henry Frone and the late Patricia Graney. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, August 24th, from 5-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
