FLYNN - Sheila E.
Age 75, of Buffalo, NY, passed away July 27, 2020. Sheila was born in Buffalo, NY, to the late John J. and Ruth G. Flynn. She attended Annunciation High School and received a B.A. Degree in Education from Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C. She received her Master's of Arts Theology Scripture Degree from St. John's University of Collegeville, MN. Sheila was a former religious sister with the Order of the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur and was a teacher at Our Lady of Victory Elementary School in Lackawanna, NY. She is survived by her siblings Sandy J. Flynn, Daniel (Maureen) Flynn and Kathleen VanDyke; as well as nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A private Memorial and Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com