UHLE - Shirley A. (nee Piccirilli)
July 28, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Devoted mother to Nicole (Jacob) Smaczniak and Allen Uhle; dearest sister to Mark Piccirilli and Brenda (Tim) Wolkiewicz. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required. Leave condolences and share memories at www.SmolarekCares.com