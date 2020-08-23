GOVENETTIO - Shirley Ann

(nee Ochaske)

Formerly of Hamburg, NY, passed away in her home in South Carolina, Sunday, August 16, 2020. Daughter of Bill and Mae Ochaske; she is survived by her loving husband, of 60 years, John Govenettio; sons, John W. (Mindy) Govenettio of Hamburg and Timothy (Dora) Govenettio; brother, Phillip (late Angela) and seven grandchildren. Shirley was her 1955 class Valedictorian at Frontier Central High School and graduated summa cum laude at Utica College. She was a copywriter at AM&A's and JC Penney's department stores. Shirley was an active volunteer at "ACTS," a nonprofit Christian Organization. She was an avid camper. Shirley loved her family and her cats. Private services held at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME in Aiken, SC.







