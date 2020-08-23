1/1
Shirley ann (Ochaske) GOVENETTIO
GOVENETTIO - Shirley Ann
(nee Ochaske)
Formerly of Hamburg, NY, passed away in her home in South Carolina, Sunday, August 16, 2020. Daughter of Bill and Mae Ochaske; she is survived by her loving husband, of 60 years, John Govenettio; sons, John W. (Mindy) Govenettio of Hamburg and Timothy (Dora) Govenettio; brother, Phillip (late Angela) and seven grandchildren. Shirley was her 1955 class Valedictorian at Frontier Central High School and graduated summa cum laude at Utica College. She was a copywriter at AM&A's and JC Penney's department stores. Shirley was an active volunteer at "ACTS," a nonprofit Christian Organization. She was an avid camper. Shirley loved her family and her cats. Private services held at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME in Aiken, SC.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral
02:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 20, 2020
I will miss you and you will be in my heart always your grandson Angelio.
Angelio Govenettio
Grandchild
August 20, 2020
I love you and will miss you great grandma.
Caleb
Family
August 20, 2020
We will miss you Mom. After my mother died when I was eighteen you became my second Mom. You will be missed. Love Mindy
Mindy Govenettio
Family
August 20, 2020
We love you Mom, your love will forever burn in our hearts. God speed RIP.
John Govenettio
Family
August 18, 2020
Mary Ann was so very sad when we told her of Aunt Shirley’s passing. “We love you Aunt Shirley❤
Mary Ann, Russ & Guy Drusbik
Family
August 18, 2020
We all loved Shirley. She was the smartest person I ever knew. Nothing she couldn’t do! She’ll be forever missed by all. Say Hello to Jesus!
Dorothy Govenettio
Family
