LOWREY - Shirley Ann
(nee Caffery)
Of Marilla, NY, July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Lowrey; adored mother of Pamela Ann (Henry) Thauer; dear grandmother of Joseph E. (Chalya) Pudlewski and Corrin L. (Allayva) Stier; cherished great-grandma to Elisette and Emma Pudlewski; special grandmother of Brenda (Geoffrey) Falkner, Colleen (Jeffery) Kowalczewski and Genevieve (Daniel) Parker; special great-grandma of Jacob and Charles Bell, Brett and Kyle Kowalczewski and Owen and Mackenzi Parker; predeceased by her parents Clifford and Doris (York) Caffery; as well as her siblings Robert Caffery, Eloise Raish and Phyllis Hatter; survived by her loving sister Linda (Robert) Recktenwald; as well as nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the pandemic, private services will be held. Shirley was born in Greenwood, NY, she graduated from Greenwood Central School, where she was active as a majorette, cheerleader, a band and chorus member, and a class officer. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She was a telephone operator in Dansville before moving to the Buffalo area. She worked for a time for Alden Scientific. Many happy days were spent enjoying her friendships, traveling with family, boating, beach combing, rock-hounding, camping, enjoying music, bird watching and routing for the Buffalo Bills. Burial will be in Cowlesville Cemetery, Cowlesville, NY. Memorials may be made to the Marilla Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary in memory of Shirley Lowrey. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com