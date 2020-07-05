1/1
Shirley B. (Ball) WUTZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WUTZ - Shirley B. (nee Ball)
July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald; dear mother of Jane (Jim) Brudek and David (Cindy); loving grandmother of Matthew and Samantha; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 4-8 PM, at PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Tuesday, 12 PM. Please assemble at church. Shirley would like everyone in her memory to send a card to someone special in their life today. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 681-7078
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved