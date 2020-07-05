WUTZ - Shirley B. (nee Ball)
July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald; dear mother of Jane (Jim) Brudek and David (Cindy); loving grandmother of Matthew and Samantha; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 4-8 PM, at PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Tuesday, 12 PM. Please assemble at church. Shirley would like everyone in her memory to send a card to someone special in their life today. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com