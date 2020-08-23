1/
Shirley G. (Glasner) NIGRO
NIGRO - Shirley G.
(nee Glasner)
August 19, 2020. Loving wife of Frank M. Nigro; dearest mother of Frank M. (Lynn) Nigro II, Rose (Eric) Warner, Celia Browning, and the late Barbara (late Burt) Wolfe; beloved grandmother of ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY 14052. Condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY 14052
716-652-3880
