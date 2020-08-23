NIGRO - Shirley G.
(nee Glasner)
August 19, 2020. Loving wife of Frank M. Nigro; dearest mother of Frank M. (Lynn) Nigro II, Rose (Eric) Warner, Celia Browning, and the late Barbara (late Burt) Wolfe; beloved grandmother of ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY 14052. Condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com