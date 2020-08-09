FALING - Shirley J.

(nee Cyran)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Douglas J. Faling; loving mother of Tracy Arch and Paul (Elisa) Faling; proud grandmother of Jesse Arch; dear sister to Roger (Joann) Cyran; also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Shirley graduated from North Tonawanda High School class of 1966 and Buffalo State College. She was an employee for the B.A.S.E. Program and YMCA in the North Tonawanda school system. Shirley loved gardening, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends MONDAY, August, 10th, from 4 to 7 PM, at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda (692-0271), where a Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Face covering and 6 foot separation are required at all times.







