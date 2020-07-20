1/
Shirley L. (Fazekas) WILCZAK
WILCZAK - Shirley L.
(nee Fazekas)
July 17, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Wilczak; dearest mother of Richard J. Wilczak and Sandra (William) Zelazny; loving grandmother of Melissa, Matthew and Sean; daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Fazekas; sister of Francis (late Carol) Fazekas; survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, from 8:30-11:30 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church at 12 noon. Interment in Parish Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
