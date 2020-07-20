WILCZAK - Shirley L.
(nee Fazekas)
July 17, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Wilczak; dearest mother of Richard J. Wilczak and Sandra (William) Zelazny; loving grandmother of Melissa, Matthew and Sean; daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Fazekas; sister of Francis (late Carol) Fazekas; survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, from 8:30-11:30 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church at 12 noon. Interment in Parish Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com