SIEMBIDA - Shirley M.
(nee Smith)
Age 80, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, August 11, 2020. Wife of the late Robert J. Siembida who passed away in 1996; loving mother of Susan (Thomas) Sullivan, Karen (David) Howard and Robert (Kelley) Siembida,; proud grandmother of Lindsay (Justin), Kevin, Kelsey, Jason, Allison, Sydney, Bobby and the late Lauren; proud great-grandmother of Mara, Sawyer and Wyatt; sister of Geraldine (Ronald) Jaworski and the late Donald (late Jean) Smith and Richard Smith; sister-in-law of Antoinette (Thaddeus) Darlak; also many caring nieces and nephews. Shirley will be fondly remembered for her endless smile and helpfulness, as well as her thoughtfulness and caring ways. There will be no prior visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Church will be held with Shirley's immediate family. Memorial contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
., Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Drive #100, Buffalo, NY 14221 or at act.alz.org
. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.