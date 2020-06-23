TOY - Shirley M. (nee Holla) Of West Seneca, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Lang and the late Wilfred Toy; dearest mother of Cheryl (John) Lane, Lynnette (Christopher) Roland and Amy Toy; loving grandmother of Michaelene Garcia, Eric (Lexi) Roland, Kelly (David) Small and Michelle (Michael) Kemp; great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; sister of Judith (Frank) Kopczynski and Marcia (Jack) Chojnacki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 AM, at St. John XXIII, 1 Arcade St. West Seneca. Please assemble in church. Online condolences shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.