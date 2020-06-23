Shirley M. (Holla) TOY
TOY - Shirley M. (nee Holla) Of West Seneca, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Lang and the late Wilfred Toy; dearest mother of Cheryl (John) Lane, Lynnette (Christopher) Roland and Amy Toy; loving grandmother of Michaelene Garcia, Eric (Lexi) Roland, Kelly (David) Small and Michelle (Michael) Kemp; great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; sister of Judith (Frank) Kopczynski and Marcia (Jack) Chojnacki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 AM, at St. John XXIII, 1 Arcade St. West Seneca. Please assemble in church. Online condolences shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 668-5666
