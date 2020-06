TOY - Shirley M. (nee Holla) Of West Seneca, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Lang and the late Wilfred Toy; dearest mother of Cheryl (John) Lane, Lynnette (Christopher) Roland and Amy Toy; loving grandmother of Michaelene Garcia, Eric (Lexi) Roland, Kelly (David) Small and Michelle (Michael) Kemp; great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; sister of Judith (Frank) Kopczynski and Marcia (Jack) Chojnacki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 AM, at St. John XXIII, 1 Arcade St. West Seneca. Please assemble in church. Online condolences shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com