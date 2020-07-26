1/1
Shirley "Mumzi" PLYMAN
PLYMAN - Shirley "Mumzi"
Of Angola, NY, age 85, earned her wings of non-Covid related conditions on July 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Richard P Plyman; dearest mother of Richard N. (Evelyn), Lucinda (Phillip) Teagarden, Wendy (Paul) Kordasiewicz, and the late Patrick A. Plyman; grandmother to Andrea (Jeff) Asano, Patrick, Shannon and Jessica Plyman, Shawn (Megan) DeFries, Kimberly DeFries; great-grandmother to Valen Plyman-Asano, Vincent Pavlak and Sophia Defries; sister of Nelson Green of Pinellas Park, FL. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Shirley was a Eucharistic minister at Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in Shirley's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-1100
