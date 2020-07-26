PLYMAN - Shirley "Mumzi"

Of Angola, NY, age 85, earned her wings of non-Covid related conditions on July 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Richard P Plyman; dearest mother of Richard N. (Evelyn), Lucinda (Phillip) Teagarden, Wendy (Paul) Kordasiewicz, and the late Patrick A. Plyman; grandmother to Andrea (Jeff) Asano, Patrick, Shannon and Jessica Plyman, Shawn (Megan) DeFries, Kimberly DeFries; great-grandmother to Valen Plyman-Asano, Vincent Pavlak and Sophia Defries; sister of Nelson Green of Pinellas Park, FL. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Shirley was a Eucharistic minister at Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in Shirley's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.







