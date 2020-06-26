COYNE - Stacey A.
(nee Schmidt)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Coyne; devoted mother of Shannon Coyne; dear step-mother of Tara (Scott) Riordan; loving daughter of the late Donald and Peggy Schmidt; cherished sister of Don (Cheryl Koester) Schmidt; survived by her great supportive friends, Jeanne Miller and Susan Szpila and many other friends and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, from 1-3 PM, where a service will immediately follow. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING, NYS GUIDELINES 25% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.