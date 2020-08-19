MALKIEWICZ - Stanley E.
"Eddie"
August 18, 2020. Beloved son of the late Matthew and Albina (Nowicki) Malkiewicz; brother of Stella (late Raymond) Ziemba; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, Cheektowaga (corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd). Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Malkiewicz was a retired US Postal Service employee. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church.