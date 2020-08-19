1/
Stanley E. "Eddie" MALKIEWICZ
MALKIEWICZ - Stanley E.
"Eddie"
August 18, 2020. Beloved son of the late Matthew and Albina (Nowicki) Malkiewicz; brother of Stella (late Raymond) Ziemba; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, Cheektowaga (corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd). Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Malkiewicz was a retired US Postal Service employee. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 19, 2020.
