Stanley Frank BANKO
BANKO - Stanley Frank
Age 81, died Friday, December 20, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Born March 11, 1938, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Frank and Frances Banko, Stan resided in Canisteo, with wife, the former Barbara Pawlicki, and son Paul. Survivors include his beloved wife Barbara of 61 years; four children: Alan (Rebecca) Banko, Rebecca Banko, Peter (Shana) Banko and Paul Banko; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers: Richard (Jean) Banko, Michael (Ginger) Banko; three sisters: Rita (Tom) Hodge, Linda (Rick) Trippi and Sandra Zrodlowski. Calling hours will be Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the H.P. SMITH & SON, INC. FUNERAL HOME in Canisteo, NY. A Memorial Mass will take place Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hornell, NY. A complete obituary can be found online, along with condolences and memories that may be shared, at www.hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
