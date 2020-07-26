KOTLOWSKI - Stanley M.

July 23, 2020, age 94 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved, devoted and thankful husband of 69 years to Loretta T. (nee Zwolenkiewicz) Kotlowski; dearest dad of Judith (Peter) McDonald, Paul (Maryann) Kotlowski, and Kenneth (Julie) Kotlowski; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, July 29, from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Entombment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mr. Kotlowski was a WWII Army veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.







