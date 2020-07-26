1/1
Stanley M. KOTLOWSKI
KOTLOWSKI - Stanley M.
July 23, 2020, age 94 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved, devoted and thankful husband of 69 years to Loretta T. (nee Zwolenkiewicz) Kotlowski; dearest dad of Judith (Peter) McDonald, Paul (Maryann) Kotlowski, and Kenneth (Julie) Kotlowski; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, July 29, from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Entombment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mr. Kotlowski was a WWII Army veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
85 George Urban Blvd.
Cheektowaga, NY 14225-2920
(716) 894-1772
