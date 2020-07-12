1/1
Stanley R. KOSINSKI
KOSINSKI - Stanley R.
July 9, 2020, of West Seneca, NY, beloved husband of Arlene (Malgowski) Kosinski; dearest father of Richard (Lori) Kosinski and Melanie (Dan) Fischer; loving grandfather of Alex, Maxwell and Benjamin; brother of Chester, Frank, Bertha, Celia, Frances and Eleanor; also survived by step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 15, from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 9:30 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church, corner of Union and Indian Church Rds., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings are required. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. Stanley was a retired Buffalo Police Officer with 33 years of service, U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran, and was a lifetime member of the Leonard Post VFW Post No. 6251. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
