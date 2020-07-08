Stanley STRZELCZYK

STRZELCZYK - Stanley
Suddenly, July 6, 2020, of Sloan, New York. Beloved son of the late Jan and Kazimiera (Najuch) Strzelczyk; dearest brother of Josephine (Stan) Pecak and Maria (Bronislaw) Rudny; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 9th from 5-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 10 AM, in St. Andrews RC Church, Sloan. Please assemble at church. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com