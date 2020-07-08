1/
Stanley STRZELCZYK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRZELCZYK - Stanley
Suddenly, July 6, 2020, of Sloan, New York. Beloved son of the late Jan and Kazimiera (Najuch) Strzelczyk; dearest brother of Josephine (Stan) Pecak and Maria (Bronislaw) Rudny; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 9th from 5-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 10 AM, in St. Andrews RC Church, Sloan. Please assemble at church. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY 14212-2151
(716) 895-9901
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved