Stefanie KASPRZYK

KASPRZYK - Stefanie M.
(nee Oberkrieser)
Suddenly, June 22, 2020, beloved wife of Andrew C.; loving mother of Jackson; cherished daughter of John and Pattiann Oberkrieser; sister of Chelsea (Cody) George; granddaughter of Gary and Marylou Maybach; daughter-in-law of Chester and Virginia Kasprzyk; sister-in-law of April (Simon) Biegasiewicz; aunt of Adalynn and Avery; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation, Saturday, June 27, 12-4 PM and Sunday, June 28, 12-4 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Funeral Service, Monday, June 29, 11 AM, at Holland Community Center outside under the pavilion, 3 Legion Drive, Holland. Please be advised current 25% capacity limitation may cause delayed entry. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.