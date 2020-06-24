LUCCHESE - Stephanie G. (nee Graziano) Age 91, entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, wife and friend. An avid golfer, skier and bowler of 30 years, past President of the Womenâ€™s Dental Guild, Graduate of Nardin Academy and a dance instructor at the Arthur Murray Studios. She was so beloved by her husband John Lucchese, DDS of 66 years; the best mother to Phillip (Lynn) Lucchese, Mary Jo Foley, John (Dawni) Lucchese, DDS, Sharon (John Vaccaro) Giangreco, Jacquelyn (Bernie) Szachara, Christopher Lucchese, DO and the late Steven Lucchese; grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of eight; sister of Grace (late Nick) Tomasello, the late Frank (Carol) Graziano, DDS and the late August (Caroline) and Salvatore (Louise) (Pat) Graziano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood) on Saturday at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Steven Lucchese scholarship fund at St. Josephâ€™s Collegiate Institute. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks will be required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.