STANSKI - Stephanie M. "Stevie" (nee Lonski)

August 7, 2020, age 98, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry Stanski; daughter of the late Feliks and Maryanna (nee Ura) Lonski; sister of late Charlotte (late Richard) Reczek and the late Mitchell Lonski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12th, at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Mrs. Stanski was a retiree of Kittinger Furniture, an avid bowler and a member of Cheektowaga Seniors. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







