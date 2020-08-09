1/
Stephanie M. "Stevie" (Lonski) STANSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANSKI - Stephanie M. "Stevie" (nee Lonski)
August 7, 2020, age 98, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry Stanski; daughter of the late Feliks and Maryanna (nee Ura) Lonski; sister of late Charlotte (late Richard) Reczek and the late Mitchell Lonski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12th, at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Mrs. Stanski was a retiree of Kittinger Furniture, an avid bowler and a member of Cheektowaga Seniors. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved