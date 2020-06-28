Dr. Stephen Carl SCHEIBER
June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of MaryAnn (nee McDonnell); loving father of, Lisa (Chris) Haith, Marty Scheiber and Laura (Matthew Harris) Scheiber; proud grandfather of Alexis, Ariel and Brianna; great-grandfather to Troy; brother of Harry (Jane) Scheiber and Carol (Norman) Dworski. A Private Graveside Service was held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jacobs School of Medicine, c/o Psychiatric Department. Please share your online condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
