SCHEIBER - Dr. Stephen Carl
June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of MaryAnn (nee McDonnell); loving father of, Lisa (Chris) Haith, Marty Scheiber and Laura (Matthew Harris) Scheiber; proud grandfather of Alexis, Ariel and Brianna; great-grandfather to Troy; brother of Harry (Jane) Scheiber and Carol (Norman) Dworski. A Private Graveside Service was held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jacobs School of Medicine, c/o Psychiatric Department. Please share your online condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of MaryAnn (nee McDonnell); loving father of, Lisa (Chris) Haith, Marty Scheiber and Laura (Matthew Harris) Scheiber; proud grandfather of Alexis, Ariel and Brianna; great-grandfather to Troy; brother of Harry (Jane) Scheiber and Carol (Norman) Dworski. A Private Graveside Service was held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jacobs School of Medicine, c/o Psychiatric Department. Please share your online condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.