ROGACKI - Stephen J. "Steve"
July 4, 2020, age 70, after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband and best friend of over 50 years to John J. Kopera; beloved son of Alice (late Herbert) Kemp and the late Stephen M. (Janet) Rogacki; brother of Sandra (William Hyatt) Williams and the late Kevin (Cyndi) Rogacki; step-brother of Christine (James) Rowe, Dianna Minger and Genie (Marcus) Rotundo; also survived by many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. (at W. Utica), Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 or a charity of one's choice
. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry.