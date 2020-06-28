PERRY - Stephen Lemar
Entered into eternal rest June 20, 2020. Loving husband of Lynn R. Jackson-Perry; godfather of Brea Stacey Lenae Martin; son of the late Reverend Arthur and Essie Lee (nee Perry) Savage; dearest brother of Deloris (Charles) Lucas, Leslie Perry, Sheron (Reverend Frank) Hall, Burnie Dean (Haril) Royster, Stanfort (Daphne) Perry, Anthony Perry and Kennon Savage; son-in-law of Robert and Diane Jackson; brother-in-law of Autumne Jackson and Robert (Constance) Jackson Jr.; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 2 PM at Thomas t. Edwards FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. (Due to the COVID-19 virus, immediate family only) Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Stephen L. Perry Scholarship Fund c/o Reverend Dr. Carl L. Washington Jr., Empire Baptist Missionary Convention of New York, Inc., 171 West 140th St., New York, NY 10030. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com. "When only memories remain, let them be beautiful."
Entered into eternal rest June 20, 2020. Loving husband of Lynn R. Jackson-Perry; godfather of Brea Stacey Lenae Martin; son of the late Reverend Arthur and Essie Lee (nee Perry) Savage; dearest brother of Deloris (Charles) Lucas, Leslie Perry, Sheron (Reverend Frank) Hall, Burnie Dean (Haril) Royster, Stanfort (Daphne) Perry, Anthony Perry and Kennon Savage; son-in-law of Robert and Diane Jackson; brother-in-law of Autumne Jackson and Robert (Constance) Jackson Jr.; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 2 PM at Thomas t. Edwards FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. (Due to the COVID-19 virus, immediate family only) Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Stephen L. Perry Scholarship Fund c/o Reverend Dr. Carl L. Washington Jr., Empire Baptist Missionary Convention of New York, Inc., 171 West 140th St., New York, NY 10030. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com. "When only memories remain, let them be beautiful."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.