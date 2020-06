PERRY - Stephen LemarEntered into eternal rest June 20, 2020. Loving husband of Lynn R. Jackson-Perry; godfather of Brea Stacey Lenae Martin; son of the late Reverend Arthur and Essie Lee (nee Perry) Savage; dearest brother of Deloris (Charles) Lucas, Leslie Perry, Sheron (Reverend Frank) Hall, Burnie Dean (Haril) Royster, Stanfort (Daphne) Perry, Anthony Perry and Kennon Savage; son-in-law of Robert and Diane Jackson; brother-in-law of Autumne Jackson and Robert (Constance) Jackson Jr.; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 2 PM at Thomas t. Edwards FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. (Due to the COVID-19 virus, immediate family only) Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Stephen L. Perry Scholarship Fund c/o Reverend Dr. Carl L. Washington Jr., Empire Baptist Missionary Convention of New York, Inc., 171 West 140th St., New York, NY 10030. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com . "When only memories remain, let them be beautiful."