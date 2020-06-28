Stephen Lemar PERRY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERRY - Stephen Lemar
Entered into eternal rest June 20, 2020. Loving husband of Lynn R. Jackson-Perry; godfather of Brea Stacey Lenae Martin; son of the late Reverend Arthur and Essie Lee (nee Perry) Savage; dearest brother of Deloris (Charles) Lucas, Leslie Perry, Sheron (Reverend Frank) Hall, Burnie Dean (Haril) Royster, Stanfort (Daphne) Perry, Anthony Perry and Kennon Savage; son-in-law of Robert and Diane Jackson; brother-in-law of Autumne Jackson and Robert (Constance) Jackson Jr.; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 2 PM at Thomas t. Edwards FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. (Due to the COVID-19 virus, immediate family only) Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Stephen L. Perry Scholarship Fund c/o Reverend Dr. Carl L. Washington Jr., Empire Baptist Missionary Convention of New York, Inc., 171 West 140th St., New York, NY 10030. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com. "When only memories remain, let them be beautiful."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved