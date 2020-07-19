RICHARDSON - Steven Carl
Went home to be with his Lord peacefully on July 8, 2020. He was born in Batavia, New York on May 24, 1982 to Thomas and Diane (Fisher) Richardson. He graduated from Christian Central Academy in 2000 and excelled in machine tool at BOCES. After graduation he started a tool & die maker apprenticeship at Palma. Steve worked five different places over the next nine years as a machinist. Steve also found time to work part-time as a farm hand. In 2005 he enlisted in the Air Force Reserves as an Aircraft Metals Technician. His experience as a machinist helped him to excel. In 2009, he accepted a full-time position as a Civilian Aircraft Metals Technician at Stratton ANGB maintaining C-130 Skibirds for research missions to Antarctica. Steve and his wife Grace were married in 2008, lived in Schenectady during 2009 and moved back to WNY in 2010 when Steve transferred to the Niagara Falls ARS.While stationed at Niagara Falls, he deployed to Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom and earned the rank of Master Sergeant. In 2014, the Niagara Falls ARS changed its mission and Steve's career field was eliminated. He saw this as an opportunity to earn the college degree he always wanted. His love of farming led him to pursue an Agricultural Technology at Alfred State. Steve was diagnosed with a non-cancerous brain tumor in the spring of 2015. With Steve's determination and helpful college professors who worked around his brain surgery and radiation schedule, Steve graduated with his AAS degree in May 2016. Steve's brain tumor started significantly impairing his mobility, speech and activities in late 2019. The Lord blessed Steve with one final round of hay making, which he managed from his wheelchair on July 2nd, 2020. Besides his parents, Steve is survived by his loving wife, Grace (Tschachtli) Richardson and beloved daughter, Eve Marion Richardson; three brothers, Michael (Diana) Richardson, Peter (Meaghan) Richardson, and Joseph (Alisha) Richardson. He is also survived by three nephews, Sam Richardson, Henry Richardson, Freddy Richardson; three nieces, Abby Richardson; Audrey Richardson; Nienna Richardson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, a multitude of friends, and the memory of his beloved dogs Ruger & Duke. Steve was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion, and the NRA. A Celebration of Steve's Life is being planned for a future date. Please email stevenrichardson84@hotmail.com and the family will contact you when service details are available. A private internment will take place in the Western New York National Cemetery once construction is complete. Steve donated his brain to UB for research and education. Arrangements by Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC. To share memories and condolences with Steve's family, please visit rossakron.com
.