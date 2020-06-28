SILVERMAN - Stuart A.
June 21, 2020; beloved husband of Penelope A. (nee Tschopp) Silverman; dearest father of John (Jennifer) Silverman and Alyssa (Christopher) Graham; devoted grandfather of Benjamin and Mason Graham, John and Charles Silverman; dear brother of Iris (Kenneth) Weinstein. No prior visitation. Funeral Services held privately. If so desired, donations in Stuart's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Mr. Silverman's tribute page to share a memory, express your condolences and sign his online register book at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.