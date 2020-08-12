1/1
Sue A. (Bullers) LORENZ
LORENZ - Sue A. (nee Bullers)
Age 69, of North Tonawanda, August 11, 2020 in Weinburg Campus, after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Jacquelyn (Grofenburg) Bullers; she was the wife of the late Michael Lorenz who died in 2008. Sue passed on the 48th anniversary of her marriage to Michael. Beloved mother of Carrie (Hoyt) Lorenz-Efird of Charlotte, NC, and Julia (Anthony) Piscitello of Lockport. Sister of Thomas (Janice) Bullers, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sue was a lifelong member of Grove Street Christian Church and she had been employed as a Pre-K teacher for a variety of schools. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Thursday, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, at 10:00 AM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Park. If so desired, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 12, 2020.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
