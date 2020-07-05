Sue METZLOFF

METZLOFF - Sue
91, loving wife of the late James E. Metzloff, Sr., and daughter of the late Benjamin and Lucille Enloe, died peacefully in Williamsville, New York on June 5, 2020. Sue was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and spent her childhood living in over a dozen places as her father worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse. Her family settled in Amherst when she was a young teen. She was a graduate of Amherst Central High School and then attended Bennett College for Women in Millbrook, New York. She met and married James Metzloff in 1948. Sue was a devoted mother to her five sons, and presided over the hustle and bustle they brought to daily life with perspective and good humor. She later worked as a bookkeeper for Millington Lockwood for over thirty years. She dearly loved her dogs, some of them strays, and used to say that they "made a good career move" when they became part of the Metzloff family. She is survived by her sons of which she was most proud: James Edward Metzloff, Jr. of Washington, D.C.; Peter Enloe Metzloff of Medina, Ohio; Thomas Benjamin Metzloff of Durham, North Carolina; David Stephan Metzloff of Sandy Springs, Georgia; and Paul William Metzloff of Dallas, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers or cards, a donation may be made in her memory to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com