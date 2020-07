Fitzpatrick - Susan A.(nee Lacombe)69, passed away on July 4th, of Largo, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Born in Ogdensburg, NY. Beloved wife of 44 years to Richard J., loving mother of Eric J. and Jennifer S., grandmother of Braeden. Also survived by her sister Dorothy LaCombe, of Hamburg, NY, and many cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents Arthur T., and Madeline R. (LaLonde) LaCombe. Private services held for family at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Clearwater, FL. Condolences may be left at MossFeaster.com