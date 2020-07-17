LESSWING - Susan Carol

July 9, 2020, after a short illness. She loved her family, friends, crafting, the beach and her dog, Velda. Daughter of the late Paul Lesswing and June Hauenstein Lesswing Braun; stepdaughter to August Braun; sister of Pam Pezzino, Donna Scanlon, Sue Lembke and the late David Braun; aunt to Kelsey and Kaitlyn Scanlon, Brett (Malinda), Dana (Tina) and the late Traci Lembke; sister-in-law to Scott Scanlon and the late Sam Pezzino; great aunt to Fiona Lembke. Services will be private. Donations to the SPCA Serving Erie County.







