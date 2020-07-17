1/1
Susan Carol LESSWING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LESSWING - Susan Carol
July 9, 2020, after a short illness. She loved her family, friends, crafting, the beach and her dog, Velda. Daughter of the late Paul Lesswing and June Hauenstein Lesswing Braun; stepdaughter to August Braun; sister of Pam Pezzino, Donna Scanlon, Sue Lembke and the late David Braun; aunt to Kelsey and Kaitlyn Scanlon, Brett (Malinda), Dana (Tina) and the late Traci Lembke; sister-in-law to Scott Scanlon and the late Sam Pezzino; great aunt to Fiona Lembke. Services will be private. Donations to the SPCA Serving Erie County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved