MOORE - Susan M.
(nee Miranda)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 17, 2020 at age 61. Devoted mother of Rachael Ewert and Jamie (Sarah) Moore; loving daughter of Doris (nee Frigioni) Miranda and the late Joseph Miranda; dear sister of Noreen Miranda, Kathy Dennis, Joseph (Cheryl) Miranda, Melissa (Carl) Dirschedl and Nicole (John) Olesko; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Terrace View Long Term Care Facility for their loving support and care. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (July 20, 2020) from 4-8pm where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at 11am. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com