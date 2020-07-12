NUERNBERGER - Susan L.
(Holmes)
Of East Aurora, July 9, 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved wife of 47 years, to Erich R.; loving mother of Erich W. (Donna) and Andrew (Katie); cherished grandmother of Dustin (Jessica), Casie, Cody and Raelyn; great-grandmother of three; daughter of William and the late Esther Holmes; sister of Thomas (late Becky), Debbie (Bruce) Perry and William (Susan); also survived by nieces, nephews and countless friends. Funeral Service Saturday, July 18, 11 AM, at Central Baptist Church, 12045 Old Olean Rd., Yorkshire, NY. Susan was an avid reader and loved to tend to her flower beds. She also loved to play horseshoes and euchre with friends and family. Susan was a longtime dedicated employee of Orchard Park Prosthodontics. She will be dearly missed by many. The family encourage memorials to Hospice of WNY. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com