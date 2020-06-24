KAISER - Susan P. (nee Wilkovich) June 20, 2020, at age 65, beloved wife of the late Eugene â€œSonnyâ€� Kaiser; dear sister of Roger (late Charlene) Atwell, John (Judy) Wilkovich and Joanne (Dean Amrhein) Oâ€™Brien; stepmother of Eugene (Bonnie) Kaiser, Jr., Gail (Richard) Slomba and Gary Kaiser; grandmother of eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Ten Lives Cat Adoption Group or a charity of your choice. Please visit Sueâ€™s Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.