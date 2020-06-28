NORTON - Susan P.
Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest June 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of Patricia (Paul) Lindau and Joseph Norton; dear sister of Carolyn, Joseph, Emma, Paul and Robert; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.