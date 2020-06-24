Susan (Rojek) UPTEGROVE
UPTEGROVE - Susan (nee Rojek) Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on June 21, 2020. Devoted mother of David M. Uptegrove; beloved daughter of Frank and Mary Rojek; much loved sister of John (Malee) Rojek, Cathy (Kevin) Herzog and Adam (Amy) Rojek; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 6-8 PM. Private Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susanâ€™s memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES, 25% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED.


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
