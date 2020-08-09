GROSS - Suzann
(nee Rogowski)
August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William G. Gross; loving mother of Thomas William Gross, Alexander Scott (Margaret) Gross, Christopher Robin Gross, William Richard Gross and Rebecca Susan (Meagan) Delmont grandmother of Serena, Savannah and Lilly; sister of Thomas (Nora) Rogowski, Frank (late Deborah) Rogowski and David Rogowski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com