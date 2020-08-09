1/
Suzann (Rogowski) GROSS
GROSS - Suzann
(nee Rogowski)
August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William G. Gross; loving mother of Thomas William Gross, Alexander Scott (Margaret) Gross, Christopher Robin Gross, William Richard Gross and Rebecca Susan (Meagan) Delmont grandmother of Serena, Savannah and Lilly; sister of Thomas (Nora) Rogowski, Frank (late Deborah) Rogowski and David Rogowski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
