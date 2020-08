SCHWEIZER - Suzanne H.(nee Alexander)August 15, 2020, died peacefully at home in Cheektowaga, NY, at age 82. Beloved mother of Jill Schweizer, Wendy (Lenny) Waelde, Charles Schweizer and Robert (Amy) Schweizer; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Donald G. Alexander; also survived by her Aunt Alice Sheldon, cousins and many close friends. Sue was a celebrated Avon distributor for 40 years and worked as a waitress at the Charlesgate and Adam's Rib restaurants for the majority of her career. She was a friend of many, and always left a mark on those she encountered. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service, held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 will be restricted to immediate family only. Please join us remotely for a virtual service by visiting ( https://my.gather.app/remember/suzanne-schweizer ) at 12 noon on August 29, 2020. Please share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com