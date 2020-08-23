SCHWEIZER - Suzanne H.
(nee Alexander)
August 15, 2020, died peacefully at home in Cheektowaga, NY, at age 82. Beloved mother of Jill Schweizer, Wendy (Lenny) Waelde, Charles Schweizer and Robert (Amy) Schweizer; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Donald G. Alexander; also survived by her Aunt Alice Sheldon, cousins and many close friends. Sue was a celebrated Avon distributor for 40 years and worked as a waitress at the Charlesgate and Adam's Rib restaurants for the majority of her career. She was a friend of many, and always left a mark on those she encountered. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service, held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 will be restricted to immediate family only. Please join us remotely for a virtual service by visiting (https://my.gather.app/remember/suzanne-schweizer
) at 12 noon on August 29, 2020. Please share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com