1/1
Suzanne H. (Alexander) SCHWEIZER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHWEIZER - Suzanne H.
(nee Alexander)
August 15, 2020, died peacefully at home in Cheektowaga, NY, at age 82. Beloved mother of Jill Schweizer, Wendy (Lenny) Waelde, Charles Schweizer and Robert (Amy) Schweizer; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Donald G. Alexander; also survived by her Aunt Alice Sheldon, cousins and many close friends. Sue was a celebrated Avon distributor for 40 years and worked as a waitress at the Charlesgate and Adam's Rib restaurants for the majority of her career. She was a friend of many, and always left a mark on those she encountered. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service, held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 will be restricted to immediate family only. Please join us remotely for a virtual service by visiting (https://my.gather.app/remember/suzanne-schweizer) at 12 noon on August 29, 2020. Please share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 632-1174
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved