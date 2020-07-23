Suzanne OTTNEY

OTTNEY - Suzanne
July 21, 2020, daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Ottney; sister of Beth (Wayne) Drake, late Nancy (Frank) Hendel and late Karl Ottney; sister-in-law of Debbie (Greg) Vastola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 25, 11 AM-1 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Suzanne was employed at Moog for over 30 years. She loved to garden, sew and quilt. In lieu of flowers, family encourages donations to Hospice of WNY. Condolences and directions may be found at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com