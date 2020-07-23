1/1
Suzanne OTTNEY
OTTNEY - Suzanne
July 21, 2020, daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Ottney; sister of Beth (Wayne) Drake, late Nancy (Frank) Hendel and late Karl Ottney; sister-in-law of Debbie (Greg) Vastola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 25, 11 AM-1 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Suzanne was employed at Moog for over 30 years. She loved to garden, sew and quilt. In lieu of flowers, family encourages donations to Hospice of WNY. Condolences and directions may be found at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY 14139
(716) 652-8716
