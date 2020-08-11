1/
Suzanne TROY
TROY - Suzanne
Of Kenmore, NY. Holocaust Survivor passed on August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joe Troy. Devoted mother of the late Myriam Troy and the late Thomas Troy. Loving grandmother of Alice (Spencer) Trueman, and Mya Caldarelli-Troy, Great-grandmother of Nora Trueman. Funeral services will held on Wednesday at 2 PM from Beth El Cemetery (Pine Ridge Rd). In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind or Erie County SPCA. Please leave a condolence on the family guestbook at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY 14068-1504
(716) 636-4174
