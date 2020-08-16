MacDOUGALL - Sydney Gail
(nee Heigaard)
Passed away peacefully in Hospice care in Getzville, NY, on Wednesday, August, 12th, 2020. Beloved mother of Cameron (Richard) Alam, cherished Amma of Elsa Paige and Carl Warren; devoted daughter of the late Elsie and Carl Heigaard; loving sister of the late Carl G. Heigaard, late Dorothy L. LeWin, and late Bruce W. Davidson; dear aunt and grandaunt to many nieces and nephews. Syd was born in Grand Forks, ND on August 24, 1944 to first-generation Icelandic parents and raised in Buffalo, NY. She graduated with honors from the State University of New York at Buffalo and found her true vocation in social work, to which she devoted most of her life. Syd derived great joy in advocating for seniors and those most in need. Family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances alike were cherished by Syd, who will be remembered among them for her wide smile, generous spirit, hearty laugh, and compassionate heart. Syd lived her life according to the lyrics "You've got to Accentuate the positive, Eliminate the negative, And latch on to the affirmative, Don't mess with Mister In-Between." A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the National Audubon Society or the Hospice Foundation of WNY @ Buffalo. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com