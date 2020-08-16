1/1
Sydney Gail (Heigaard) MacDOUGALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sydney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacDOUGALL - Sydney Gail
(nee Heigaard)
Passed away peacefully in Hospice care in Getzville, NY, on Wednesday, August, 12th, 2020. Beloved mother of Cameron (Richard) Alam, cherished Amma of Elsa Paige and Carl Warren; devoted daughter of the late Elsie and Carl Heigaard; loving sister of the late Carl G. Heigaard, late Dorothy L. LeWin, and late Bruce W. Davidson; dear aunt and grandaunt to many nieces and nephews. Syd was born in Grand Forks, ND on August 24, 1944 to first-generation Icelandic parents and raised in Buffalo, NY. She graduated with honors from the State University of New York at Buffalo and found her true vocation in social work, to which she devoted most of her life. Syd derived great joy in advocating for seniors and those most in need. Family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances alike were cherished by Syd, who will be remembered among them for her wide smile, generous spirit, hearty laugh, and compassionate heart. Syd lived her life according to the lyrics "You've got to Accentuate the positive, Eliminate the negative, And latch on to the affirmative, Don't mess with Mister In-Between." A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the National Audubon Society or the Hospice Foundation of WNY @ Buffalo. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY 14217
(716) 877-7979
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved