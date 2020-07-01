Sylvester M. BALASH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALASH - Sylvester M.
90, of Medina, Ohio, passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1930 in Buffalo, NY to the late Sylvester M. and Margaret L. (nee Zahn) Balash, Sr. Sylvester proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and retired as a branch manager from WW Grainger, Inc. after 33 years. Sylvester was passionate about the arts. In his free time, he enjoyed participating in community theater and loved attending operas and singing. He will be remembered by those who loved him best as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Beloved husband of Hildegard "Chris" (nee Niehaus) Balash of 67 years; loving father of Martin (Pamela) Balash, Jennifer Balash, Joseph (Rita) Balash, and Patricia Balash; cherished grandfather of Jacob and Zachary Balash and Melissa Lustek; dear brother of Ronald (Arlene) Balash (deceased) and William (Jean) Balash (deceased); and an uncle of many. Immediate family will greet a receiving line on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212. We will encourage social distancing guidelines and ask guests to wear masks and respect other's boundaries. Please pay your respects to the family by kindly passing through and exiting. A private interment with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sylvester's memory to Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, PO Box 426, Clarence, NY 14031 or online at www.buffaloniagarahonorflight.org. Online condolences and memories may be left on Sylvester's guest-book at www.waitefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Waite & Son Funeral Homes Brunswick Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waite & Son Funeral Homes Brunswick Chapel
3300 Center Road
Brunswick, OH 44212
330-225-1770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved