1/
Sylvia PALADINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALADINO - Sylvia
June 14, 2020, of Cheektowaga, beloved wife of the late Donald A. Paladino; dearest mother of Mark (Kathleen), Eric (Mika Heinl) and Donald J. Paladino; fond grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Elizabeth, Leah and Camille; sister of the late Lucille (late Steven) Stawicki; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are cordially invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 17, at 9:30 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church. Arrangements by Kazmierczak Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 677-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved