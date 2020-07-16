Sylvia PALADINO

PALADINO - Sylvia
June 14, 2020, of Cheektowaga, beloved wife of the late Donald A. Paladino; dearest mother of Mark (Kathleen), Eric (Mika Heinl) and Donald J. Paladino; fond grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Elizabeth, Leah and Camille; sister of the late Lucille (late Steven) Stawicki; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are cordially invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 17, at 9:30 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church. Arrangements by Kazmierczak Funeral Home.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.