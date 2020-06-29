RUCINSKI - Sylvia C.
(nee Cichon) "Syl & Mimi"
Age 87, formerly of East Aurora, NY, passed away peacefully in her home in West Seneca, June 25, 2020. Sylvia was predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years, Charles Rucinski. She was the devoted mother of Darcy (Pat) and Randy (Jolene) Rucinski; loving grandmother of Christine (Timothy) Maune, Ashley DiGiacomo, Victoria Rucinski, and Jonathan Rucinski; cherished great-grandmother of Addison; dear sister of David (Marlene) Cichon, late John (late Dorothy) Cichon, and late Rita (late Ed) Knolhoff; also survived by nieces and nephews; daughter of the late John and Josephine (Stopera) Cichon. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Please understand NYS social distancing guidelines will be in effect; face masks must be worn, and physical and seating restrictions will apply. Mrs. Rucinski was a retiree of Fisher-Price, an avid bingo player and reader, and especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and extended family members and friends. Please share condolences at www.cichonborogszfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2020.