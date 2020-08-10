1/1
Tammy Y. MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN - Tammy Y.
Entered into rest August 6, 2020. There will be a public visitation Thursday, from 4-7 PM. The Funeral Service will be held 11 AM, Friday, by invitation only (also held via live stream) at TL Pickens Mortuary Service, 66 E. Utica St. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the visitation will be monitored to a limited gathering size based on the most current recommendation. Face mask is required. Please share online condolences a www.tonylpickens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.L. Pickens Mortuary Service Inc.
66 E Utica St
Buffalo, NY 14209
716-893-0084
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.L. Pickens Mortuary Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved