MARTIN - Tammy Y.
Entered into rest August 6, 2020. There will be a public visitation Thursday, from 4-7 PM. The Funeral Service will be held 11 AM, Friday, by invitation only (also held via live stream) at TL Pickens Mortuary Service, 66 E. Utica St. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the visitation will be monitored to a limited gathering size based on the most current recommendation. Face mask is required. Please share online condolences a www.tonylpickens.com