McLAUGHLIN - Terence W. "Terry"
Passed away on July 18, 2020, beloved husband of Carol (Deubell) McLaughlin; dear father of Melissa (Lee Nichnowitz) McLaughlin, Sean Siler and Dr. Terry (Dr. Anna Claire Marrone) McLaughlin; loving grandfather of Lola and Marley; son of the late William J. and Joan T. (Haggerty) McLaughlin; brother of Patrick "Sam" (Lorraine "Bebe") McLaughlin; son-in-law of Wilhelmine and the late Robert E. Deubell; brother-in-law of Dorothy Donohue, Linda Deubell, Darlene Deubell, Karen Nowak and the late Robert J. Deubell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the request of the family. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Terry was a retired and a proud member of the Buffalo Police Dept.