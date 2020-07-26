1/1
Terence W. "Terry" McLAUGHLIN
McLAUGHLIN - Terence W. "Terry"
Passed away on July 18, 2020, beloved husband of Carol (Deubell) McLaughlin; dear father of Melissa (Lee Nichnowitz) McLaughlin, Sean Siler and Dr. Terry (Dr. Anna Claire Marrone) McLaughlin; loving grandfather of Lola and Marley; son of the late William J. and Joan T. (Haggerty) McLaughlin; brother of Patrick "Sam" (Lorraine "Bebe") McLaughlin; son-in-law of Wilhelmine and the late Robert E. Deubell; brother-in-law of Dorothy Donohue, Linda Deubell, Darlene Deubell, Karen Nowak and the late Robert J. Deubell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the request of the family. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Terry was a retired and a proud member of the Buffalo Police Dept. Arrangement's by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at the www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
You will be greatly missed, sending love, thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace T-Man
Jeremy Zielinski
Neighbor
